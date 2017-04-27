Stand for Steven benefit set for Thursday

BOISE - One of the men accused of beating a Nampa man to death near Lake Lowell will spend at least 28 years in prison after being sentenced in federal court for a hate crime charge.

Kelly Schneider, 23, is one of four originally charged in the death of Steven Nelson last April.

Nelson worked at Boise State University in the fundraising department. In his honor, the "Steven Nelson Emergency Fund" has been set up. Money raised will help aid LGBTQ students in need of support.

Thursday night, a fundraiser with live music and an auction will be held in Boise.

"If this can start some conversations, if we can get people talking about what happened, taking it seriously, understanding that this is a serious and ongoing situation in the community then maybe some benefit can come out of the tragedy," says Jennie Rylee, with the Boise Pride Committee who is hosting the event.

The "Stand for Steven" benefit will be held at the Knitting Factory. It starts at 7 p.m. For more information regarding ticket sales ahead of the event, visit http://boisepridefest.org.