Stampede for the Cure Wednesday night

If you're headed out to the rodeo Wednesday night, you'll also be supporting a good cause.

Wednesday night is a big fundraiser for Stampede for the Cure, a Treasure Valley group that helps women in need get mammograms. Before the rodeo, the "Pink on the Dirt Luncheon" will celebrate breast cancer survivors. There will be a silent auction, fashion show and part of the Miss Rodeo Idaho pageant will be held as well. Participants will be performing a line dance with some Texas Roadhouse boys. The luncheon begins at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning.

For the rodeo later tonight, doors open at 5:30 and the big show starts at 7:30. Be sure to wear pink to support the cause, and for more information head to: stampedeforthecure.com.