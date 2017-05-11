Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this Saturday

This Saturday you can help feed the area's hungry without even leaving the house by taking part in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Helping out is easy. Just leave a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox on Saturday and your letter carrier will pick it up and make sure it gets to a local food bank or pantry.

Last year the drive collected more than 400,000 pounds of food in Idaho.

Since it started 25 years ago, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food around the country.

Today, Good Morning Idaho's Anna Silver spoke with Boise Postmaster Dan Corral about the importance of the event.