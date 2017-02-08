The funds will allow the team to add hours to workdays, and it will also allow for more follow-up with people who are visited by first responders in crisis.
"It places people in direct contact with the mental health community in a much more efficient way," said Dawn Rae with Ada County Paramedics.
The usual stopgap is for police -- many of whom have psychiatric training -- to bring a person to an Emergency Room. These grants will help to move more people directly from a scene to a place where they can receive mental health services and support directly.
"We're able to collaborate with law enforcement officers to provide a better experience for people," said Rae.