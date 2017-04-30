Quiz: Can you win the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Do you have what it takes to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee?

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, held on June 1 in National Harbor, Maryland, welcomes more than 270 of the top spellers from around the world. The ages of those competing in this year's Bee range from 5 to 14.

After winning a regional Bee against accomplished spellers, the hundreds of spellers at the National Spelling Bee will be tested on English words' spelling and definition. While televised parts of the Bee are focused on the correct spelling of a word, all competitors have to take a vocabulary exam before the final round of the Bee.

Below is a sampling of words spellers might be quizzed on. The final word was used in the championship round of the 2016 Bee.

All of the definitions are courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee sponsor Merriam-Webster.