Souping is the New Juicing: 3 Health Benefits

You’ve probably heard of juicing, but have you heard of souping? It’s the hot net cleansing trend of 2017! Kristina Guerrero is putting this soup diet to the test and has three health benefits you’ll want to slurp up.

1. More Veggies Naturally

Even having one soup a day instead of what you normally have for lunch or dinner can really make a big difference in your overall health. It’s a totally plant-based meal and that makes it a little bit lower in calories.

2. A Great Diet Reset

Each week you're souping one day to reset for the coming week so if you do indulge, it's OK.

3. A Sustainable Cleanse

Unlike other cleanses that you can do for a day or two, soup is something that you can do for life and that helps when you have a busy life.

Check out how Kristina Guerrero did on the souping cleanse below:

Big thanks to Splendid Spoon’s Nicole Centeno!

