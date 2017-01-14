Snowstorms drive record number of calls to Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-TALK

Most calls in month of January ever

5:13 PM, Jan 13, 2017
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK, or locally, (208) 398-4357. Trained volunteers are standing by.  They've received a lot of calls since the winter storms started in Boise, the most number of calls for any month of January since the hotline started. 

They say calls increased around the Presidential Election of 2016, then continued to stay higher through the first weeks of January. 

"we have people who are just sad," said one volunteer who wished to remain anonymous. "... and need someone to talk to, and some reassurance. A little help through their sad day."

"We're not as close to our neighbors to reach out for help," said John R. Reusser, LCSW, the Executive Director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. "We rely more on electricity, and our vehicles, more than ever," he said, for those social contacts that make us feel part of a community.

"We want to help you try to find things that may make you feel better and help you through this moment of crisis," said one volunteer.

