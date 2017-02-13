Snowmobiler buried in avalanche in McCall

MCCALL, Idaho - A snowmobiler was rescued by Two Bear Air Rescue Crew after being buried in the avalanche in McCall.

According to officials, the man had parked on the top of a ridge with some other snowmobilers and the cornice broke away taking him down the slope.

Other snowmobilers on the ridge called for help and Valley County Sheriff dispatched a Life Flight helicopter out of Boise Idaho and notified Search and Rescue.

The Life Flight crew searched the area and found a hole with movement inside. The terrain made it impossible to land so they requested help from Two Bear Air Rescue to extract the man.

Two Bear Air Rescue Crew used a Rescue Specialist via the hoist and extracted the man. He was flown to McCall Airport where he was transferred by the Life Flight helicopter.

His current condition is unknown.

Watch the rescue by Two Bear Air Rescue here.