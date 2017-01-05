Snow plow driver works for free in his neighborhood

BOISE - Snowflakes are a welcome sight to see for private snow removal companies in the Treasure Valley.
The owner of JSM Lawn Care & Snow Removal, Josh Frazier, is super busy with his 15 contracts all in the Boise area.
However, it is Frazier's neighbors who have been flagging him down most recently. They're worried that if he doesn't start moving some snow, they will get stuck trying to leave their house and vice versa.
Even though Frazier has had plenty of offers to make some extra cash, he often opts to do it for his neighbors free of charge.
"With this kind of snow coming down, I don't want to see anybody slide off the road or end up in somebody's yard and get hurt and not make it home to their family," he says. "So, if there is something I can do to help, I'm happy to help them."
It took Frazier about 45 minutes to clear one section of his street with all the snow piled up. He says it could take up to an hour and a half to clear a shopping center parking lot. On days like Wednesday, when the snow hardly lets up, his snow plow is going non-stop.