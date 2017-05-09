Sniffing Out Car Trouble: 3 money-saving tips

If your car smells like curly fries and a wet terrier it's probably just time to clean the floor mats, but some vehicular fragrances can hint at mechanical problems. Jimmy Rhoades and automotive expert Shahe Koulloukian have three money-saving ways to sniff our car issues.

1. Rotten Egg Smell

This smell usually points to a problem with the catalytic converter. It's got a honeycomb inside when that gets blocked it will create a backup like a sewer system and you'll start smelling rotten egg. Ignoring the odor could cost you money.

2. Burning Carpet Smell

Brake pads are like a taco where it squeezes and lets go. If it gets stuck or it's worn too far then that material starts burning onto the rotor and that's what makes that smell.

3. Syrup Smell

This is part of the cooling system which is the antifreeze. It's hitting the hot components and with the hood closed that smell goes right into the cabin.

WEB BONUS SMELLS!

4. Burnt Rubber Smell

Slipping drive belts or loose hoses that might be rubbing against rotating accessory drive pulleys could cause this stink. Again, check for yourself only when the engine has cooled.

5. Musty Gym Bag Smell

File this one under annoying, not hazardous. If you get this stink after turning on the air conditioner or heater, the culprit is likely mildew growing in the moisture condensing inside your a/c evaporator.

Big thanks to Mazvo Auto Repair!

