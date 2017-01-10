BOISE, Idaho - A homeowner between Weiser and Payette says the water rose 23 inches at her house between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today 23 inches.

Though the water pooled beneath her feet during an interview with Six on Your Side, she said she felt confident in emergency services. Rebekka Smith said her family would see the surges of river water from burst upstream ice kludges, and then almost immediately "get a message on my phone saying [we need to be prepared] so that was nice - it was reassuring to know that they were on top of it that way."