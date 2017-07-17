Sixth Canyon County trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

CANYON COUNTY, ID - Over the weekend, a mosquito surveillance/monitoring trap near Dixie River Road and Pinto Road northeast of Greenleaf in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Ed Burnett, District Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

“This is the sixth trap so far this summer that has tested positive for the mosquito borne disease,” he said. “As of now, the latest trap is the only one that is now positive. However, we are still in the active West Nile Virus transmission season -- and people need to be aware of biting mosquitoes and take the necessary precautions to prevent being bitten by one.”

Continued hot weather (temperatures above 90 degrees or more) spikes the population of potential disease carrying species, experts said.

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District monitors the mosquito population nightly and responds to an increase in numbers before traps are processed and tested. “This allows us to act -- rather than react -- to a potential West Nile virus threat," Burnett said.

The areas near Pinto Road and Dixie River Road were treated over the weekend and will continue this week near sundown to approximately 11:00 PM.

Routine mosquito abatement operations are ongoing throughout the District by ground larvicide crews and larvicide operations by air along the Boise River and Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Ultra-Low Volume “fogging” by truck-mounted ULV equipment will continue to be the District’s response to elevated “Culex” species, West Nile virus vectors, Burnett said.

Because of hot weather expected for the next several weeks, it is important to avoid mosquito bites by following practices known as the “7 D’s”.

-DRAIN any standing water on your property that may cause mosquitos and remember: Do Not Over Irrigate.

-DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid outdoors.

-DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors.

-DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant using the active ingredients of either DEET, Picaridin or Lemon Eucalyptus. Mosquito repellant is the number one defense to prevent getting bitten by an infected mosquito.

-DOOR and window screens should be in good conditions to prevent mosquitos from entering your home.

-DISTRICT personnel are here to help address mosquito problems that you may be experiencing.

