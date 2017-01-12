Shovel Up Boise website helps connect volunteers with those in need

There is now a website where people can go to get help shoveling snow out of their driveway.

A local, online marketing firm, webmarkets Internet Marketing, created the site called http://shovelupboise.com last week.

However, anyone in the Treasure Valley can use it.

The elderly or disabled, for example, can go onto the website and provide their information.

Volunteers are then welcomed and encouraged to check out the website and dig in.

"They need to go to the store to get food, to get medication and they just can't," said Kris Lloyd, director of webmarkets Internet Marketing. "So, really, there's a lot of benefits of helping others like if you believe in karma, if you believe in paying it forward and the physical benefits. It's a good workout shoveling the snow."

Once the job is done, volunteers are asked to update the list online.

Those without access to the web or who have questions can give webmarkets a call by dialing (208) 514-1634. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.