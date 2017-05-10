Sheep in the Boise Foothills

You may have some unexpected company during your next trip through the Boise Foothills. The sheep are back and you'll want to be prepared in case you run into them.

Wilder rancher, Frank Shirts, dropped off several truckloads of sheep on 8th street above the Foothills Learning Center on Monday.

The sheep will be in the lower foothills for about a week and then they will move up to the Boise Ridge and then to the Boise National Forest for summer grazing.

If you encounter sheep or guard dogs while your out riding a bike, you'll want to hop off your bike.

"Get off your bike and walk through the sheep and they may come up and you can say hey there, hey how's it going. You know, and talk to the dog and let them know you're human," said Steve Stuebner, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission.

ATV's or motorcycles should slowly ride through the herd and if you're hiking with dogs, make sure to keep them on a leash.

You can keep tabs on the sheep's whereabouts if you search Life on the Range on Facebook.