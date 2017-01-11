Several valley schools suffer from weather damage

Several school districts in the Treasure Valley are suffering from major weather-related damage thanks to recent heavy snow and rain.
Tuesday morning, school leaders at Meridian High School discovered a broken pipe valve that was gushing water into the area used by the school's masonry program.
Luckily, a nearby storm drain made for easy clean up but other schools in the district weren't so lucky.
"Well, we've had a number of pipes burst largely because of freezing," West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline saidd. "A sprinkler line burst at Meridian Middle School, we had a pipe break at one of our elementary schools. It started going into the weekend at Heritage Middle. That was probably the most significant one. It caused damage to the library and about 15 classrooms."
The Boise School District is also dealing with damage to 25 buildings due to issues ranging from power outages to bursting pipes and, like the Marsing School District, leaking roofs and flooding as a result of excess rain and melting snow.
"It is truly unprecedented," Exline said."This is my 20th year with the [West Ada] district., and up until this year we had six snow days. So far this year we've had five in a row."
The West Ada District says as soon as the road conditions clear up, school will be back in session and no indoor issues will cause any additional delays.