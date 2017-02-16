Seven arrested in Nampa drug raid

NAMPA, ID - Six women and one man were arrested on various charges late Wednesday after Nampa police served a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of West Eaglecrest Drive.

The arrests were made by the Department’s ROP (Repeat Offender Program) and Tactical Response Teams.

--Michelle A. Hill, 33, of Nampa, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation warrant. Police say Hill was living at the residence.

--Nancy A. Pedraza-Aquino, 36, of Nampa, was arrested for possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine)



--Ester L. Ibarra, 37, Caldwell, was arrested on a parole violation warrant.

--Alexandria M. Montgomery, 31, of Nampa, was arrested on a petit theft warrant.



--Sara Anne Marie Orrs, 24, of Nampa, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and

--Tamara A. Pressley, 37, of Mountain Home, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants.

One man, Ija Flappingeagle, 36, of Boise, was also arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia (a misdemeanor).

A search of the home produced a 12-gauge shotgun, what police term “a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia,” (a number of pipes used to smoke meth) and various “user amounts” of methamphetamine, found in baggies at various location throughout out the house, according to Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha.

The arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation by the Repeat Offender Program team, said Riha. “In recent months, our patrol officers responded to repeated calls of suspicious activity at that address –- mainly, people seen coming to and leaving the residence,” he stated.



