Senate panel rejects election challenge in eastern Idaho

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 5:28AM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 5:28AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 16 at 10:40AM MST expiring January 17 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 10:40AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 16 at 10:40AM MST expiring January 17 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gilliam, Grant, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
BOISE, ID - An Idaho Senate panel has rejected a formal contest of election results in an eastern Idaho legislative district.
The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously agreed Monday to uphold the November election outcome that declared Sen. Mark Nye (pictured), a Democrat from Pocatello, the winner against Republican opponent Tom Katsilometes.
Katsilometes had filed a formal notice to the Senate, claiming there were multiple errors in the vote counting and sunshine law compliance.
Under the Idaho Constitution, the Senate is the judge in formal contests of Senate election results -- not the courts. The last time the Senate received a formal contest of an election was in 1980.
The committee's recommendation now goes before the full Idaho Senate for final approval.