Semi, car, pick-up collide at Boise intersection

BOISE, ID - A three-vehicle accident in Boise prompted first responders to shut down several lanes of a Boise intersection Tuesday morning.

According to an Ada County dispatch supervisor, the accident happened around 6:54 a.m. at the intersection of Orchard and Franklin Roads.

The crash involved a semi truck, a compact car, and green Dodge pick-up truck.

Details of how the accident happened were not immediately available.

Boise Fire Department crews and paramedics were dispatched, but no injuries were reported.

Several lanes were shut down for about an hour.

Traffic has since resumed.