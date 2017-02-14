Secret Menu Hacks: 3 Sweet Fast Food Treats

Fog
HI: 46°
LO: 31°
HI: 47°
LO: 38°
LO: 34°
Do you love fast food, but are always disappointed in the limited dessert options? We are here to help with your sweet cravings. Teresa Strasser has three secret treat menu treats you’ll love.
Do you love fast food, but are always disappointed in the limited dessert options? We are here to help with your sweet cravings. Teresa Strasser has three secret menu treats you’ll love.
Which fast food secret menu item is your favorite? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.