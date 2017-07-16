Second case of racist vandalism discovered at a Boise restaurant

BOISE, Idaho - Boise Police Officers are investigating a second case of possible malicious harassment this week.

The vandalism likely occurred on Thursday, July 13, at a business near the intersection of 35th Street and State Street.

A car parked at the business had its paint scratched with racially motivated words. The vehicle was also dented and scratched multiple times.

Police did not identify the business, however 6 On Your Side called Kibrom’s Ethiopian eatery. The owner of the restaurant confirms it was his wife’s car that was vandalized.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about who might have committed the vandalism of this car to please contact Crime Stoppers: at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.