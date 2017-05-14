Search underway for missing father and two children
8:03 PM, May 13, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
Boise Police are trying to locate a father and two daughters who haven’t been seen since 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 05/10/17. Third-hand information suggests the three may be camping, but that information has not been substantiated at this time. Camping locations could include Arrow Rock, Grimes Creek, Barber Flats or other unknown areas. They may be tent camping and the father drives a Silver, 2005, Chevrolet Silverado, Quad Cab, Diesel pickup truck, Idaho license #1AU473T.
Boise Police are looking to check the welfare of all three individuals. If anyone has information about where they might be or if you have seen them, please contact the closest Law Enforcement Agency or the Boise Police Department by calling dispatch at 377-6790.