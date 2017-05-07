Scooter's Youth Hunting Camp in Emmett gives kids free lessons

EMMETT, Idaho - For one day a year at the Gem County Rod and Gun Club in Emmett, an army of orange volunteers comes out to teach the next generation of hunters. At Scooter's Youth Hunting Camp, 250 children ages nine to sixteen learn everything from gun safety to survival skills.

"I got to light a fire today and I got to shoot some guns," said one young camper.

The camp is completely free. It's the 16th year of the camp and during that time, Scott "Scooter " McGann and his team of trained volunteers have taught over 4,500 kids. Scooter was raised by a single mom who struggled to make ends meet. For him making it free was a no-brainer.

"Seeing the smiles on these kids' faces and knowing we did it all without having to tax mom and dad’s checkbook is why we do it," said Scott "Scooter " McGann the camp organizer.

All the campers walk away with prizes in the end. This year they gave away 23 guns and nine bows to lucky kids. When registration for the camp opens on April 1st., it fills up in under two minutes.

"We were actually on the call back list when somebody dropped out, so pretty fortunate," said one parent.

Scooter says he does it all to not only encourage kids to get outside and see them smile but also for the lord.

"He's given me so much that I have to give it back to him. It's all his none of this is mine and I do it for him," said Scooter.