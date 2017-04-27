Scentsy urges employees to "pay it forward"

MERIDIAN, ID - Scentsy, the international fragrance/home decor company headquartered in Meridian, is honoring “International Pay It Forward Day” Friday, April 28th by giving each of its employees in the United States, Europe and Australia ten dollars to “go out and do a good deed.”

A spokesperson for the company calls it “1,058 small acts of kindness.”

This money was handed out to Meridian employees Thursday.

This year marks the seventh year Scentsy owners Heidi and Orville Thompson have asked their employees “to canvass their communities with kindness.”

“Every year, I leave flowers on the doorsteps of the single moms in my neighborhood. It wasn’t too long ago that I was a single mom myself, and I so appreciate all the kindness and generosity I received from my friends and neighbors,” said Brenda Browning, a Scentsy employee who has participated in the campaign for the past five years.

Each employee is given ten dollars and a small card that asks the recipient to pass forward an act of kindness. The only instructions? “Make someone’s day and be creative!”