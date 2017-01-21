Sandbags available in Canyon Co. this weekend

Flood risks are high right now with all the snow and rain we've been getting in the Treasure Valley.

Canyon County is offering citizens the chance to fill their own sandbags, free of charge, this weekend. You're just asked to bring your own shovel.

A Southside Nampa resident appreciates the county helping out. She's most concerned about her garage.

"That's more of the concern because of electrical items in there and just making sure our house is safe and that we don't have to pay a homeowner's deductible when insurance comes around... preventing that," says Marcie Dishner, a proactive Nampa resident. "And, they [the sandbags] are definitely heavy. So, come prepared with muscles."

Sandbagging locations in Canyon County include the upper parking lot of Lake Lowell Park in Nampa and along Highways 20/26 near Pond Lane in Caldwell.

The hours at both locations on Saturday and Sunday are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.