Rollover slows morning commute

CALDWELL, ID - One woman was transported to an area hospital following a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 84 Wednesday.

The accident happened about 7 a.m. near mile post 20 (near Sand Hollow Road).

Idaho State Police troopers closed the left westbound lane to investigate the accident.

No word yet on what caused the rollover, but Interstate lanes were reported to be extremely icy at the time.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately available.

According to reports, the woman was alone in the vehicle.