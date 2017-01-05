Ride along with an Idaho Transportation Department snow plow

TREASURE VALLEY - This has been one of the most intense winters the Treasure Valley has had in a while. Wednesday morning during the storm, reporter Anna Silver, rode along with an Idaho Transportation Department snow plow driver to see exactly what it's like.

The driver, J, told Six On Your Side, in the seven years he has worked for I.T.D., this winter is the most he has ever plowed. When it snows, the drivers work 12 hour shifts so there is 24 hour coverage with the plows.

J said they like to work in pairs to get more coverage on the roads at the same time. The biggest issue snow plow drivers have is turning the plow around. J said he has several places in his routes where he turns around every day. He said other drivers on the roads are not very patient with them, but he said the safest place to be is behind the plow.

He does have some advice for people driving around snow plows.

"Just slow down and keep plenty of room between you and the next vehicle and watch out for big white trucks," said J Cardona, Idaho Transportation Department Technician.

J's shift starts at midnight and ends at noon. He says his biggest priority when he starts his shifts is to plow the turn lanes because those are difficult to get into during the day when there is traffic. He said the day after a snow storm; they work on cleaning the road shoulders and continue to get as much snow off the roads as they can.

J told Six On Your Side, cars try to pass him on the right side all the time. He said do not do that because that is where the snow is being moved.

He said his favorite part of his job is keeping the roads safe for the public and his family.