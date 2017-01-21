Retired Secret Service agent in Eagle recalls inaugurations

EAGLE, Idaho - The inauguration of a president is all about the peaceful change of power and the Secret Service is there to make sure everyone stays safe.From Nixon to Reagan, Eagle resident Earl Silverstein was on the job with the Secret Service.

"From 1970 to 90 I protected five presidents," explained Silverstein.

Silverstein says the preparation for an inauguration is incredible.

"I worked three inaugurations 81, 85 and 89. And the planning is amazing," said Silverstein.

But it's grown far more complicated since 9-11.

"They got all these trucks to protect the inner part of the capitol for the parade route to stop any possible truck bombing like they had overseas with 18-wheelers, so it's always evolving," said Silverstein.

Before he became a Secret Service agent, Silverstein says he was an anti-war protester, but politics has no place in the secret service.

"Doesn't matter who the president is. The Secret Service has gotta be ready no matter who it is. that's our mission to keep the V.P. and the first family and everybody safe," said Silverstein.

He never had any close calls with the V.P.or the president but he had contact with them daily and proximity had its benefits. Silverstein says inauguration time is always a bit uncertain for the Secret Service because you never know if the incoming president will want to change his White House team.