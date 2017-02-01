Residents sue Camas County over Bruce Willis' airstrip rule change

FAIRFIELD, ID - Camas County residents have filed a lawsuit over a zoning change that would allow actor Bruce Willis to build a private airstrip.

The Idaho Mountain Express reported Wednesday several Fairfield-area residents filed a lawsuit against Camas County last week, seeking an injunction against enforcement of a new ordinance that allowed work on the private airstrip to resume.

Work on Willis' airstrip stopped in September after Planning and Zoning Administrator Dwight Butlin found the airport site was on land zoned for agricultural use.

Work was allowed to resume in December, after Camas County commissioners approved an ordinance that would allow individuals to obtain conditional-use permits to build a private airport in agriculture-zoned county lands.

