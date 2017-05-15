Report: Violent teen attacks officers, damages Garden City police car

GARDEN CITY, ID - An Ada County teenager is in custody after reports say he ran from police, attacked officers, broke loose from restraints, and damaged a patrol car.
About 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Chinden Blvd. and East 36th Street for a report of a reckless driver.
Officers soon located the vehicle –- which they learned was reported stolen from a Boise address -- in the 300 block of East 35th Street.
They determined a 14-year-old boy was the driver. But when officers approached him, the teen took off running.
After police took the boy into custody and secured him in the back of a patrol vehicle, he began to thrash about, according to a Garden City Police Department news release.
“He ultimately had to be removed and placed into leg restraints. But, while being placed in the restraints, the male kicked two officers -- resulting in one of them sustaining a minor injury,” the release said.
Then, while being transported to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center “the teen was able to free himself from the leg restraints and bring his handcuffs to the front of his body. He then ripped off a portion of the Plexiglas divider between
The front and rear seats and attempted to grab the officer as he drove. The officer was able to safely stop his vehicle and subdue the male once again,” according to the release.
The boy was booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center he now faces two charges of battery of certain personnel, grand theft by possession, and destruction of a confinement facility All are felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing an officer.