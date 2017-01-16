Report: Roof collapses due to snow weight cause onion prices to soar

PAYETTE, ID - Severe weather and snow buildup has caused the roofs of about eighteen onion storage and packing facilities to collapse in southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

The Capital Press reports the roof collapses in the Treasure Valley have wiped out 25 percent of the region's total onion processing capacity, leading to soaring onion prices. A 50-pound bag of yellow jumbo onions that cost $3.50 before the damage now costs about $6.50.

Heavy snowstorms starting in December -- followed by near-freezing rain and then, even more snow -- have caused many structures in the area to collapse. At least four onion packing facilities have had their roofs collapse beneath the weight of snow and ice and at least fourteen storage facilities have collapsed as well.

