Report: Nampa man leads Idaho State Police on high-speed, two-county pursuit

EMMETT, ID - A Nampa man led police from three agencies on a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning that at one time reached speeds around 100 miles an hour and stretched from western Ada County into the city of Emmett, according to the Idaho State Police.

The chase started about 1:25 a.m., when an Idaho State Police trooper attempted to pull over Israel Tinoco, 20, for an abrupt lane change and crossing a solid line on Victory Road.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano said the suspect then sped up -- and lead the trooper on what soon became a high-speed pursuit.

“On Victory, his speed was (reportedly) over 60 miles an hour,” said Marsano. “The trooper saw (Tinoco) driving recklessly, crossing the center line and blowing through a stop sign at Black Cat Road.”

The suspect then turned onto rural Robinson Road and headed north.

“Speeds reached around 100 miles an hour,” Marsano said.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the chase as the driver speed north onto Highway 16. But the deputies backed off when the chase crossed the Gem County line, Marsano stated.

Gem County Sheriff’s Office deputies placed spike strips across the highway, north of Freezeout Hill.

Tinoco reportedly ran over the spike strips and blew a tire.

“He finally pulled over at the intersection of Highway 16 and South Substation Road. He was arrested without incident,” Marsano said.

Officers found Tinoco with a juvenile. “The juvenile was returned to their parents,” Marsano added. It is unclear what Tinoco’s relationship to the juvenile is.

Tinoco was booked into the Ada County Jail for attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle (a felony), and a number of misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving without privileges, and destruction of evidence -- since ISP troopers reported seeing a liquor bottle tossed from Tinoco’s vehicle during the pursuit.

He was also arrested for two outstanding Canyon County warrants, Marsano said.