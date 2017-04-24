Report: Missing California woman could be in Nampa area

NAMPA, ID - A woman missing from her home in California could be in the Nampa area, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Emily Espinoza, 18, was last seen in Manhattan Beach, California on July 22, 2015.

According to NCMEC, “There is reason to believe that Emily may attempt to travel to the areas of Redondo Beach, California, or Nampa, Idaho.” A spokeswoman for NCMEC says Espinoza may have friends in Nampa or the Treasure Valley.

Espinosa has brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about Espinoza is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-5411.