Repaving projects to begin in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, ID - Ada County Highway District crews are starting a number of roadway resurfacing projects this month in Ada County, projects that are scheduled to continue until August.
The crews will resurface select roads in Ada County, improving the condition and longevity of the roadways, according to the ACHD website.
Multiple pedestrian ramps will also be replaced and/or upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. This will include the removal and replacement of concrete and impacts to sidewalks, ACHD officials said.
Crews will be working on:
• Park Boulevard between Broadway Avenue and Walnut Street
• Franklin Street between Maple Avenue and Coston Way
• McKinley Street between Avenue D and Maple Avenue
• Haines Street from Franklin Street to the north end (north of Shenandoah)
• Ballantyne Lane between Floating Feather Drive and Beacon Light Road
• Ranch Drive between Eagle Road and Eagle Hills Way
• Columbia Road between Locust Grove Road and Eagle Road
Work on Park Boulevard will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, and anytime during the weekends.
Work on all other segments will occur between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, the ACHD said.