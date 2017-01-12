Rep. Heather Scott stripped of committee positions following controversial comments

Idaho Rep. Heather Scott was stripped of her committee positions inside the House of Representatives Thursday.

This comes after allegations Scott implied women only rise to leadership positions inside the Statehouse by means of sexual favors.

Scott was a member of the Commerce, Environment and State Affairs Committees, but when the names of committee members were read during Thursday's session, Scott's name was left off the list.

Scott allegedly made the remark during a December organization session to Rep. Judy Boyle after Boyle was named chair of the House Agricultural Committee.

Scott responded to the allegations on her Facebook page Thursday.

"The people of my district sent me to Boise to shake up the good old boy system. And I call it like I see it," Scott said. "Too much has been hidden from the citizens and they deserve to know what is going on in their government. The words I used to express a legitimate concern may have been too harsh, and I apologize for that as I never intended to offend anyone."