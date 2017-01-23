Public meeting this week for Pine Grove Park in Boise

BOISE - Boise parks and recreation managers are currently seeking input on the development of a 4-acre, neighborhood park.

The master plan for Pine Grove Park is being updated. The master plan for this park was last updated in 2010.

Right now, a dog park is already there but three possible concepts are being considered with additions that include a basketball court, playground and restroom.

The deadline to submit comments is on Feb. 3.

Pending approval, the park could be under construction as early as this Fall.

"The city's vision to have the most livable city in the United States... this falls right in line with providing people with a way to recreate," says Kelly Burrows, park development coordinator for the city of Boise.

The public meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Horizon Elementary. Comments can also be submitted via social media, on the city parks and recreation website and by contacting Burrows directly by sending an e-mail to kburrows@cityofboise.org or dial (208) 608-7634.