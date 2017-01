Idaho Power says now 3,200 customers in Letha, Emmett, New Plymouth, Fruitland and Caldwell are now without power.



The Emmett School District has cancelled schools because of this outage.

Butte View Elementary in Emmett is open for anyone who needs warmth.

Earlier this morning, 6,500 people experienced outages on the Oregon Idaho border.

Idaho Power has since restored their power.



According to idaho Power, the cause of these power outages is a loss of transmission due to the extreme weather.