Postmaster: Clear path needed for mail carriers

BOISE, Idaho - The Postmaster General of Boise said today that all of his estimated 200 mail carriers are trying, mailbox-by-mailbox, to deliver the mail. Dan Corral says that most mail is arriving at the airport on-time, but the real problem is the snow around the individual mailboxes, and the slush in developments that is prohibiting mail carriers.
"Make a temporary postbox out of a pail that our carriers can reach, or simply put your mail on hold" until the slush lowers or you can make it to the post office.
"If it isn't safe for you to get to your mailbox," he says, "It probably isn't safe for our mail carriers. Please do everything you can to help us get the mail through," he says, by helping to clear paths to mailboxes wherever possible.