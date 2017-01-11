Postmaster: clear path needed for mail carriers

BOISE, Idaho - The Postmaster Gen. for Boise says most of the deliveries of mail by airplane to the airport have been on-time or with slight delays. It's the deliveries to the mailboxes that are having the problems.
"if you don't have a clear path to the mailbox," said Dan Corral, "the carrier probably doesn't have one either. It's important for them to have a safe path to the mailbox."
Corral suggested either putting up a temporary mailbox, even as simple as a pail with the right address on it, so that mail carriers can deposit the items in a safe place, or putting deliveries on hold until your area becomes safe enough for carriers to get in or until you can get to the post office.