Possible sighting of Canyon County triple homicide suspect

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports a possible sighting of Gerald Michael “Mike” Bullinger -– wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Canyon County.

On Thursday, July 20th, Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Fall Creek Road area on a report of the possible sighting.

Deputies checked the Fall Creek area near Swan Valley -- where the sighting was reported -- but have been unable to locate Bullinger. “The Sheriff's Office has not confirmed if the sighting was, in fact, Bullinger. They are continuing to follow up with the information received,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

As Deputies continue to monitor the area, the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Bullinger, and to report any suspicious activity immediately to dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Bullinger, 60, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, Lovell added.

A man matching Bullinger's description was caught on security cameras at a unidentified Bonneville County retail outlet.

Bullinger is described as about six feet tall, weighing about 240 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Ogden, Utah.

Bullinger’s white 2007 Ford Focus was discovered recently at a Wyoming campground. Authorities searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says Bullinger is wanted as suspect, ever since three bodies were found June 19th shot to death on a property on KCID Road, in rural Canyon County. One victim has been positively identified as Cheryl Baker, 56, Bullinger’s wife.

Investigators are awaiting the results of DNA tests before releasing informing on the other two victims.

“Although we have not yet charged Bullinger (in the homicides), he is considered a fugitive. There’s no one else we are currently looking for in connection to the crime,” said Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell.

