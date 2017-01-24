Pop-up park open in North Boise

With all this cold weather, most of us are dreaming of warmer temperatures sooner rather than later. This week, there's a spot right here in the Treasure Valley where you can get a taste of Spring.

Edwards Greenhouse in North Boise has opened a pop-up park for everyone to enjoy. They have opened the park for the last four years in the last week of January. The park comes equipped with everything you would need for a Spring day outside including picnic tables and chairs, flowers, and of course grass.

One of the employees at the greenhouse says she got the idea while she was walking through the greenhouse on a dreary January day.

"Walking through the greenhouse, I'm coming from outside, there was just this warmth from the geothermal that we have and it was like, we need grass here, we need to you know, open this up so people can have spring early," said Anju Lucis, Edwards Greenhouse.

"We've been stuck at home for four weeks so the thought of grass, our son has probably never played in grass so we thought we'd expose him to something new today," said Audrey Choate, Nampa Resident.

Anju says the park is usually filled with children but she says all ages come to enjoy the scenery and play a game of cards or have lunch.

They have events throughout the week such as a yoga class and reading groups. They also have a small stage for musical performers.

The park is open through January 30th and is free to the public. They are only able to have it open for about a week because that's how long the grass lasts with all the traffic.

BOISE -