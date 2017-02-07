Police searching for wanted man in Ontario

At around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Ontario Police Officers received a tip that a fugitive was staying in an apartment complex in Ontario.



Ontario Police called in for assistance from the Oregon State Police Department and a SWAT team was also called. Police did not find the person they were looking for at the initial location. One person was arrested on a felony warrant.

Officers cleared the scene and have since resumed their search.

"We would just encourage people to understand that we are first and foremost out to protect the public and insure safety and hopefully apprehend this fugitive without any injury or loss of life,” said Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan.

We will update this story as details become available.

