Police: Man stolen money, jewelry from Nampa retirement center residents

NAMPA, ID - Police have arrested a man for stealing valuables from at least six residents of the Sunnyridge Retirement Center in Nampa over a two-week period.

Jared Reimann now faces six felony burglary and five misdemeanor petit theft charges.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Reimann “would enter the residents’ apartment(s) through unlocked doors and take money and purses left in the apartment(s).”

In one case, he told the owner of the apartment who confronted him that he was there to “check the plumbing” according to court records.

"Unfortunately, witnesses gave us only a vague description of the suspect and his vehicle. And the license plate number (they gave us) didn’t match our records,” said Nampa Police Sgt. Shane Huston.

Later, officers located a vehicle and a suspect that matched the description, he said. They positively identified the suspect as Reimann. “Three of the numbers of his license plate matched those we were given,” Huston added.

Reimann was reportedly visiting a family member at the facility at the time of the thefts.

According to investigators, “Reimann said that he lost his job three weeks ago and started looking for money in apartments.”

Police investigated six burglaries that took place at the facility between January 20 and February 6th of this year. Victims reported money stolen in amounts ranging from $30 to $500. In one case, a diamond wedding ring valued at $1,000 was taken, according to the affidavit.

On-line court records say Reimann was arraigned on the charges Tuesday. Bond was set at $5,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 21st at 8:30 a.m.