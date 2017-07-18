Police: Man passed fake $50 bill at yogurt shop

EAGLE, ID - Eagle Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say paid for two bottles of water with a fake $50 bill earlier this month.

The man made the purchase at the Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop in the Chinden Boulevard/Linder Road neighborhood around 2 p.m. on July 6th, according to a news release from the Eagle Police Department.

The man is described as an African-American, about 5-feet-9 inches tall, with long dreadlocks.

Investigators don't know if the man knew he was using a fake bill, but would like to talk to him to find out.

Anyone with information should contact the Eagle Police Department at 938-2260 -- or send an email to cau@adaweb.net