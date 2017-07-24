Police make multiple drug arrests at Meridian motel

MERIDIAN, ID - Five people have been arrested after Meridian Police officers responded to a possible drug overdose at a Meridian motel.

Late Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the Sandman Motel in the 1500 block of S. Meridian Road on a report of an unresponsive woman.

When officers arrived, they located the woman in one of the motel rooms. Paramedics transported the woman to St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian.

“Officers conducted an investigation and identified several others who were associated with the female,” said Meridian Police Lt. Berle Stokes.

“In two separate motel rooms, officers discovered several grams of methamphetamines, over two grams of heroin, lots of small baggies of methamphetamines, scales, baggies and paraphernalia – clear evidence of drug trafficking,” Stokes added.

Police arrested Dylan Anderson, 23, of Caldwell, on felony possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanors of carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false information to an officer.

Mark Fetterman, 28, of Caldwell, was charged with trafficking in heroin, and possession of a controlled substance. Both are felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Palacios, 19, of Middleton, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanors of possessing drug paraphernalia and giving false information to offic4ers.

Joseph Brown,18, also of Caldwell, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanors of possessing drug paraphernalia and giving officers false information.

The woman -– later identified as Alexsandria Gonzalez, 19, of Boise –- was treated and released from the hospital. She was later booked into the Ada County Jail, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

All five are scheduled to be arraigned in Ada County Monday afternoon.

“This case provides a good snapshot of the types of cases we’re unfortunately frequently dealing with in which people are involved in drug activity in hotels and motels that border the Interstate,” Stokes said.

The investigation is ongoing.