BOISE, ID - UPDATE: Boise Police say Donna has been located and is being checked out by paramedics.

---

Original Story:

Boise Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, vulnerable woman.

The woman -– identified only as “Donna” -– is 88 years old and was last seen with her dog “Sparky” on North Morningside Way, in east Boise, about 11:30 Monday morning.

The woman’s family is concerned for her safety.

Police are concerned the woman may not be able to find her way back home.

The dog’s leash was found near where she went missing.

Anyone who sees Donna is asked to call 9-1-1 or Ada County Dispatch at 377-6790.