Police looking for Boise bike theft suspect

BOISE, ID - Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a bicycle from a parking garage near the intersection of West Bannock and North 1st Streets in Boise.

Video from the area shows a male subject entering the garage, cutting the cable locks securing the bike with a pair of bolt cutters, and then riding away.

The suspect was a white man wearing a dark jacket (with a hood and cream color sleeves), tan pants, and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh.

At the time of the theft, he was also wearing a hat with sunglasses on the bill, gloves, and a black backpack. Prior to cutting the lock, the man covered his face, officials said.

The bicycle is a black Sole brand with two silver stripes on the frame. It has teal rims and bull-horn style handle bars with turquoise grip tape.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen bike is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can leave a web tip at 343COPS.Com … you can use the free app, P3! (You can get the app on itunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar) or you can call 208-343-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.