Police look for answers to cold case murder in Idaho

You could help police solve one of the most bizarre murder cases you've ever heard. It's a story that spans the entire nation and Idaho played literally a central role.

Bob Evens spent time in Preston Idaho before he was convicted of murdering his wife in California in 2002 and died in prison in 2010. But that's just the beginning.

"We are confident that Bob Evans is the person who killed the four victims in Allenstown," said New Hampshire Assistant attorney General Jeffery Strelzin.

Way back in 1985, the bodies of three girls and a woman were found in barrels in New Hampshire. It turns out one of the girls was fathered by Evans although no one knew that at the time. The mother's identity and whereabouts, still unknown.

"We have concerns about the mother of that middle child and believe she may be dead as well," explained Strelzin.

What we do know, Evans left town with his girlfriend Denise Beaudin and her infant daughter well before the bodies were found. Beaudin was never seen again.

"We believe he killed Denise Beaudin somewhere between New Hampshire and California," explained Strelzin.

As for his girlfriend's daughter, she was raised by Evans for five years before he abandoned her in 1986. Two years later he was caught driving a car stolen from Preston Idaho, where Evans spent time working on a farm.The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says there were no cold case murders in the area during the late 80's. But Beaudin disappeared somewhere across the country, could it have been in idaho?

Police are hoping this story brings more evidence to light. The key to all this is that there are at least two women connected to Evans who were never seen again and police want to tie off those loose ends. If you ever had contact with Evans, contact your local police.