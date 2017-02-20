Police investigating two Boise Bench armed robberies

BOISE, ID - Boise Police Officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred on the “Bench” area Monday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a store on the 800 block of South Cole Road for a report of an armed robbery. A man went into the store and demanded money from an employee, according to a Boise Police Department news release. The man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses say the suspect was a young, dark-skinned man, wearing a long-sleeved black hooded sweatshirt.

Then, about 8:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business near the intersection of Cole Road and Emerald Street.

Reports say a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee, then ran out of the store. He was last seen driving westbound on Emerald Street in a gold-colored four-door sedan. The suspect was again described as a young, dark-skinned male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Even though the suspect description is identical, the BPD news release states, “The investigation is ongoing as to if these robberies are connected.”

Officers are asking anyone who may have any information about the suspect to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

