BOISE, MERIDIAN, ID - Boise Police, Meridian Police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery and a credit union robbery that happened only minutes apart.

The bank robbery happened about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Bank inside the Albertsons store at Five Mile and Overland Roads in west Boise, according to an Ada County dispatch supervisor.

Officials say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and was last seen running from the bank.

Police are searching the area.

Then, about fifteen minutes later, an armed robbery was reported at the Idaho Central Credit Union in the 1600 block of South Celebration Street in Meridian, near the intersection of Eagle and Overland Roads. Meridian Police officers are investigating.

They say an adult man wearing a green Cabelas hat, blue puffy jacket pulled up around his face, hiking style boots, and sunglasses handed a note to the teller advising "this was a robbery," according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was displayed.

It is unknown if the two robberies are connected, although the suspect in both robberies was wearing very similar clothing.

