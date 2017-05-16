Police searching for possible Meridian armed robbery suspects in Canyon County
7:09 AM, May 16, 2017
Police are investigating after a report of an armed robbery in Meridian overnight.
Ada County dispatchers tell us the report was called in at 3:20 a.m. at the Walmart by the corner of Fairview and Eagle.
Sgt. Tim Riha of the Nampa Police Department tells us they are currently searching the area around Can-Ada and Ustick Roads looking for three suspects believed to be connected to the robbery.
Sgt. Riha also tells 6 On Your Side police are using a drone to help search fields and properties in that area.
One suspect is described by police as a white male, last seen wearing a black sweater, white pants and black shoes. The second is a white male, wearing a grey sweater with the word "LOVE" across it. He was also seen wearing a black T-shirt and tan cargo shorts. The third suspect -- described as a dark-skinned male -- was wearing a grey Nike sweater and red or black shoes. Approximate ages of the suspects were not immediately available.
We will update you on this story as new information comes into out newsroom.